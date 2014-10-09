LONDON Oct 9 European shares bounced back from
the previous session's two-month lows on Thursday on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates low for a longer period.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1 percent at 1,332.10 points by 0705 GMT, after falling
0.8 percent in the previous session.
The market was rallying following the release late on
Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting.
The U.S. central bank expressed concern the rising dollar
could slow a needed rebound in inflation and highlighted
economic turmoil in Europe and Asia, another factor behind the
Fed's stance towards keeping an accommodative policy for the
near future.
European equities, however, remained vulnerable to further
declines following Europe's poor economic outlook, traders said.
Figures showed on Thursday Germany exports slumped by 5.8
percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of the
global financial crisis in January 2009, in yet another sign
that Europe's largest economy was faltering.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)