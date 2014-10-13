* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.03 pct, halts 3-week pull-back
* DAX hits most "oversold" level in three years
* Sell-off is buying opportunity - ClearBridge's Bauman
* Luxottica shares tumble as new CEO set to leave
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 13 European stocks held steady on
Monday, breaking their three-week slide as shares in airlines
rebounded on cheaper oil prices that lower their operating
costs.
Shares in German lender Commerzbank rose 2.3
percent after sources told Reuters preliminary talks with the
European Central Bank have given the bank no reason to believe
its capital will fall below stress test requirements.
Air France-KLM gained 1.9 percent and Lufthansa
climbed 1.6 percent as Brent crude sank below
$88 a barrel, its lowest level in almost four years, after major
Middle East producers signalled they would keep output high even
if that meant lower prices.
Jet fuel, derived from crude, accounts for around a third of
airline operating costs, so the recent oil price drop - Brent is
down nearly 25 percent since mid-June - should be a boon for the
sector's earnings.
"The sell-off in global stocks and crude prices has clearly
been flow-driven, and such a move brings good buying
opportunities for long-term investors like us," said Evan
Bauman, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments, which has
$36 billion in assets under management.
"We've been holding cash in the past few months, about 13-14
percent of the portfolio, expecting a pull-back. With the
market's recent retreat, we've been putting a bit of this money
back to work."
At 1421 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.03 percent at 1,293.29 points.
The index has lost about 8 percent since mid-September,
mirroring a sharp pull-back in global equity markets fuelled by
uncertainty about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike and revenue warnings from a number of U.S.
and European companies, as well as deteriorating macro data from
Germany, Europe's biggest economy.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index has retreated
about 8.8 percent in the latest pull-back over the last three
weeks, Germany's DAX index has lost 12 percent and
France's CAC 40 has dropped 11 percent.
Technical charts show most European indexes in "oversold"
territory, with their 14-day relative strength indexes (RSI)
below 30. The RSI for Germany's DAX has dropped to 22.07, the
lowest level since August 2011, representing its most "oversold"
level in more than three years.
Recently hammered mining stocks rebounded on Monday along
with metal prices such as copper after better-than-expected
Chinese trade data eased worries of a slowdown in demand in the
top commodities consumer.
Rio Tinto was up 3.8 percent and BHP Billiton
up 2.7 percent.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were
up 3.1 percent in Milan and up 4.6 percent in New York as the
group made its Wall Street debut to great fanfare, shifting the
carmaker's centre of gravity away from Italy.
Vienna Airport jumped 18 percent after the group
said Australia's IFM Investors plans to buy a stake of up to
29.9 percent in the group.
Italian eyewear group Luxottica sank 8.9 percent
after the company said its new chief executive, Enrico
Cavatorta, was set to leave after just six weeks in the job.
Another heavy faller was STMicroelectronics, which
slipped 3.9 percent after rating downgrades from both Morgan
Stanley and JPMorgan in the wake of a revenue warning from U.S.
tech firm Microchip.
Shares in Pershing Square, a fund run by U.S.
activist investor Bill Ackman, were down 7.9 percent on their
debut on Monday on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange. The shares
were initially priced at $25, giving the fund a market
capitalisation of $6.2 billion. It was trading at $23.03 in the
afternoon.
