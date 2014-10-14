* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.9 percent
* German investor morale lowest in almost 2 years
* Banks, luxury goods stocks fall sharply
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 14 Europe's benchmark share index
slipped to an eight-month low on Tuesday on growing concerns
about the pace of global growth, as a survey showed German
investor morale has plunged to its lowest in almost two years.
Think tank ZEW's monthly survey of German economic sentiment
tumbled for a 10th straight month to -3.6, the weakest reading
since November 2012, suggesting Europe's largest economy was
reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone.
"The survey further confirmed the stagnation in Europe,
which is building on a negative sentiment that has already been
growing with previous data points. We are cautious on Europe and
therefore very cautious on cyclicals such as banks," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management.
"Investors are pricing in continued bad data prints across
Europe. But a weaker euro, QE (quantitative easing) prospects
and cheap valuation of blue-chip, export-led stocks in Europe
might provide a base for a share rebound."
Germany's DAX index fell 0.9 percent in a broader
market sell-off, taking its recent losses to about 12 percent in
less than four weeks. France's CAC was down 1.1 percent
while Italy's FTSE MIB index dropped 1.4 percent.
At 1046 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,279.36 points after
falling as much as 1,274.87, the lowest since early February.
The index has lost nearly 10 percent since mid-September,
mirroring a sharp pull-back in equity markets worldwide on
jitters about the outlook for global growth and uncertainty over
the timing of an expected first U.S. interest rate hike.
"We recommend selling in the short term," Aurel BGC analyst
Gerard Sagnier said. "European indexes have pierced below
long-term support levels, and downward trends are shaping up.
It's too early to buy the dips."
Cyclical sectors lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banking index falling 1.4 percent ahead of more earnings
reports this week from major U.S. financial companies such as
Citi, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley.
U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a net income of
$5.6 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended
Sept. 30. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.38 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Luxury stocks also faced the selling pressure, with Burberry
featuring among the biggest losers in Europe, down 4.3
percent, after warning that market conditions were becoming more
difficult. The warning hurt other luxury goods firms, with Louis
Vuitton owner LVMH down 1.4 percent.
Smaller rival Mulberry tumbled 10 percent after
saying full-year pre-tax profit would be significantly below
expectations after a slump in first-half trading added to the
disruption of a product overhaul.
Bucking the trend, shares in Iliad surged 11
percent in brisk volumes after the French low-cost telecoms
operator dropped its bid to buy T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)