UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Oct 14 European shares turned positive in late trading on Tuesday, tracking a sharp rally in U.S. shares on positive corporate earnings news.
At 1519 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,295.37 points after earlier falling as much as 1,274.87, the lowest since February.
U.S. stocks rose 0.7 to 1.3 percent after Citigroup reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)