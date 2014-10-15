(Recasts with closing levels; adds details)
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 15 A sell-off in European stocks
accelerated on Wednesday, with a key index suffering its biggest
one-day slide in nearly three years as investors slashed
exposure to risky assets on mounting worries about global
growth.
The slump represented a wipe-off in market value of about
$255 billion for European stocks listed on the broad STOXX
Europe 600 index. That is more than Portugal's GDP and
more than the entire market capitalisation of Europe's biggest
oil company, Royal Dutch Shell.
Shares extended their slide in afternoon trading after data
showed U.S. retail sales declined in September and prices paid
by businesses fell, fuelling concern that consumer demand may be
faltering while inflation is failing to gain traction.
Greek equities were among the biggest losers, as Athens's
benchmark ATG index succumbed to a second day of selling
pressure and sank 6.3 percent. Traders cited political
uncertainty and a spike in Greek 10-year bond yields, which rose
above 7.6 percent.
"There's been a big acceleration of the sell-off in stocks,
with a spike in risk aversion spreading across the board to
bonds and the currency market, and even a return of stress
around Greek assets," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market
analyst at IG France.
"The newsflow is quickly deteriorating, including today's
U.S. data. It's nothing to reassure investors. All the
ingredients are there for further losses.
"In this 'risk-off' swing, global investors are dumping
their most risky holdings, and obviously Greek stocks and bonds
fall in this category."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 3.2 percent lower at 1,251.87 points, a level not seen
since last December. It was the benchmark's biggest one-day
slide since late 2011.
The index has tumbled 11 percent since mid-September as
doubts about the strength of the global economy mount.
After Wednesday's slump, all major European stock indexes
are in negative territory for the year, with Germany's DAX
among the worst hit, down 10.3 percent in 2014 and on
track to record its worst annual performance since 2011.
'BEAR MARKET' FOR OIL STOCKS
The acceleration in selling was reflected in Europe's 'fear
gauge', the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, which surged
to 28.9 on Wednesday, its highest level since mid-2012.
Shares in oil majors and oil services companies were
hammered as Brent crude fell close to a four-year low around $84
a barrel. Total fell 4.5 percent, Repsol lost
4 percent and Statoil dropped 2.9 percent.
Norwegian seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services
shares tumbled 3.9 percent after the company cut its 2014
earnings forecast again, citing the fall in oil prices and
worsening demand from oil companies.
The STOXX Europe 600 energy sector index is in bear
market territory, down more than 20 percent since late June.
Pharmaceuticals stocks also featured among the top losers on
Wednesday, after U.S. group AbbVie Inc said it was
having second thoughts about bidding for British peer Shire
because of changing U.S. tax regulations. Shire's shares
plunged 22 percent.
'GOOD ENTRY POINTS'
Despite the correction, a number of fund managers see buying
opportunities in European equities. They cite attractive
relative valuation, the European Central Bank's recent measures
to stave off deflation and support the economy and a slide in
the euro currency, which should boost corporate earnings.
"A new recession in Europe has now been priced in, and the
correction in stocks is getting close to an end. We now see good
entry points, not exit points," said Romain Boscher, global head
of equities management at Amundi, which has 821 billion euros
($1.04 trillion) under management.
"Even with no economic growth in Europe, there are plenty of
positive factors supporting equities: very low refinancing costs
for companies, a sliding euro which will boost margins, and very
attractive dividend yields compared with what investors get in
the fixed income space."
