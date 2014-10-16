* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.9 pct, hits 13-month low
* Euro-zone banking index falls 3.4 percent
* Getinge slumps 15 pct after trimming sales forecast
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 16 European shares extended
their recent steep losses on Thursday, with a benchmark index
slipping to a 13-month low, on mounting concerns over weakness
in the global economy and fears of deflation in the euro zone.
At 1052 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 1.9 percent at 1,228.15 points after touching an
intra-day low of 1,215.62, the lowest level since September last
year. It has slumped more than 13 percent in four weeks.
"Nobody wants to sell at these levels, so this is not about
investors taking the decision to cut positions, it's all about
automatic stop-losses and forced sales due to margin calls,"
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, said.
"And the more stocks go down, the more stop-losses get
triggered. A negative spiral has started, and the news flow is
clearly asymmetrical now. People only see the negative
headlines. So it's definitely too early to buy."
Cyclical shares, which are more sensitive to economic
conditions, were the worst hit. The euro zone's banking index
fell 3.4 percent, the construction index was
down 2.3 percent and insurers fell 2.6 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, a widely-used
measure of investor risk aversion known as the VSTOXX, surged to
32, its highest since mid-2012, signalling a sharp rise in risk
aversion. The index traded at around 19 only a week ago.
"We have a 'sell' position on the market in the short term,"
Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier said. "European indexes have
confirmed the correction movement. The panic, coupled with
stop-losses, is exacerbating the pull-back."
A ratio measuring the number of negative 'put' options
versus bullish 'call' options on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index also surged to 2.3, marking its
highest level since last August.
A ratio above 1.5 generally signals that investors are
turning cautious, buying 'puts' as a hedge for their equity
portfolios in case of a market sell-off.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index's fall continued from Wednesday,
when it sank 3.2 percent, suffering its biggest one-day slide
since late 2011. The slump wiped out about $255 billion from
the market value of stocks listed on the broad STOXX Europe 600
, more than the GDP of Portugal.
Southern European stocks were hit hard, as investors dumped
risky assets in the region. Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX, France's CAC, Italy's
FTSE MIB and Portugal's PSI 20 fell 1.7 to 3.4
percent. Switzerland's SMI index was down 2.7 percent
after the government cut its economic outlook.
"Mounting concerns about global growth, deflation worries in
Europe and ongoing geopolitical risk are spooking the markets.
Higher beta sectors such as banks are bearing the brunt of the
sell-off," Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said.
The acceleration of the 'risk-off' trade in the last few
days was also visible in other asset classes, with investors
cutting exposure to assets such as Greek bonds.
On Thursday, Greek 10-year government bond yields
rose above 8 percent for the first time since
February, driven by worries about Athens' plans to wean itself
off international aid and the prospect of early elections.
Athens's ATG stock index was down 1.2 percent, adding to
recent sharp losses.
On Wednesday, Washington renewed a warning that Europe risks
falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices. The
U.S. Treasury Department also said Germany could do more to help
Europe, namely by boosting demand in its economy, Europe's
largest.
Swedish group Getinge slumped 15 percent after
trimming its sales growth forecast for the year and said its
short-term earnings outlook remained uncertain.
