By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 16 European equities trimmed their
losses late on Thursday after hitting a 13-month low on concern
that global growth is slowing, and U.S. shares recovered
following new releases of economic data and a Fed official's
comments on bond purchases.
U.S. equities gained after data showed initial jobless
claims fell to their lowest in 14 years. In addition, St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the Fed may
keep up its bond-buying stimulus, since inflation expectations
had diminished.
"The market was technically extremely 'oversold' and
investors were looking for an excuse to jump back into the
market," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"Bullard's comments, though a repetition of his earlier
statements, provided an opportunity to investors to close some
of their short positions before going into the weekend. We could
build tomorrow on the recovery that we saw today."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.5 percent lower at 1,245.78 points after falling as much
as 2.9 percent to 1,215.62 points, the lowest since September
last year. The index has fallen about 13 percent in four weeks.
The relative strength index (RSI) for the index fell to 19.6
on Thursday, the lowest in more than three years. A level below
30 is seen technically as "oversold" and often attracts buyers.
"It's too early to talk about a major bear market. We will
probably be looking for trading buy opportunities in the
near-term," said John B Smith, senior fund manager at Brown
Shipley.
Analysts said that cyclical stocks, which are more sensitive
to economic conditions, would remain under pressure as global
growth concern persisted. Weaker oil prices may further damage
energy companies, they said.
The euro zone's banking index fell 2.1 percent, the
insurance index was down 1.3 percent and the European
oil and gas index dropped fell 0.6 percent.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 ended 0.3 percent
lower, Germany's DAX rose 0.1 percent and France's CAC
fell 0.5 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.2
percent and Portugal's PSI 20 was down 3.2 percent.
Other indicators showed that investors were still jittery.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, a widely used
measure of investor risk aversion known as the VSTOXX, surged to
31.5, its highest since mid-2012, signalling a rise in risk
aversion. The index traded at around 19 only a week ago.
A ratio of the number of bearish 'put' options versus
bullish 'call' options on the Euro STOXX 50 index also rose to
2.3, its highest since August 2013. A ratio above 1.5 suggests
investors are turning cautious, buying 'puts' as a hedge for
their equity portfolios in case of a market sell-off.
Among individual movers, Getinge slumped 14.9
percent after trimming its sales growth forecast for the year.
Air France-KLM rose 6.5 percent on news that its
pilots unions had reached an agreement on the airline's low cost
unit Transavia France.
