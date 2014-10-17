(Updates with closing prices)
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 17 A key pan-European equity index
posted its biggest daily gain in three years on Friday as
stronger U.S. data fuelled a rebound from recent sharp losses
and speculation about monetary easing stabilised lower-rated
euro zone bonds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.8 percent to
1,280.17 points in its biggest daily bounce since Nov. 30, 2011.
Trading volume on the index was at its highest since June 15,
2012, also boosted by a monthly option expiry.
The index extended gains after a widely followed survey
showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose in October to the highest in
more than seven years and strong earnings from U.S. industrial
groups General Electric and Honeywell.
It had fallen nearly 12 percent over the previous month, as
weak euro zone economic data raised the spectre of a new
recession there just as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds down its
asset purchases and with no such programme in Europe.
"Valuations have improved after the sell-off," said Fadi
Zaher, who helps to manage assets worth 7.5 billion euros ($9.5
billion) at Kleinwort Benson.
"However, on a relative basis, European equities are not
attractive for the risk that they represent (and) have to
underperform the U.S. by 10 percent to become attractive from
current levels."
Euro zone banks gained 4.2 percent, mirroring gains
in Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bonds as traders
speculated about more aggressive asset purchases from the
European Central Bank.
Greek banks rallied 6.4 percent after Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras said his government was in talks with
lenders over the country's post-bailout period and dismissed the
prospect of new elections. They had shed some 16 percent over
the previous three days, leading the Athens bourse
lower.
Car makers surged 3.5 percent, with France's PSA Peugeot
Citroen up 7 percent, after data showed car sales in
Europe rose 6.1 percent in September, the 13th straight month of
growth in sales.
On the downside, a warning from Rolls-Royce that it
would not return to growth next year sent shares in the British
engineering group down 11.5 percent.
Technology firm Gemalto tumbled 11 percent after
Apple unveiled a new SIM card that will be installed in
its iPads, sparking worries over the future of Gemalto's own
smart chips for mobile phones, traders said.
MARKET OVERSHOT
The month-long sell-off in European stocks prompted
U.S.-based investors to slash their exposure to Europe in the
seven days to Oct. 15, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Lipper.
A Lipper poll of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds invested in
European stocks, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs)
holdings, shows net outflows of $1.3 billion, the biggest weekly
redemptions since Lipper started to monitor the data in 1992.
"We think sentiment and fund flow have exaggerated the
recent sell-off, and although the fundamentals may have worsened
a bit, the equity market has overshot," Barclays Capital
analysts said.
"Economic growth expectations have come down a bit, and
incoming data have disappointed, but the stock market appears to
us to have overreacted."
In this context, many fund managers were holding on to their
equities or even increasing their equity positions, seeing value
in shares after the recent slide in prices.
"I think markets will bounce back," Cazenove Capital
Management's chief investment officer, Richard Jeffrey, said. "I
don't think anything really fundamentally has changed."
(1 US dollar = 0.7833 euro)
