* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, adds to rebound
* ABB, Husqvarna rally after positive results
* Heineken dips after posting lower-than-expected sales
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 22 European shares inched higher in
early trading on Wednesday, extending the previous session's
sharp gains, with a raft of positive corporate results from
companies including ABB and Husqvarna
lifting sentiment.
Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB were the top gainers
among European blue-chips, gaining 2.7 percent after posting a
bigger-than-expected rise in orders, helped by demand from the
oil and gas industries.
Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna also reported a
larger-than-expected rise in earnings, sending its shares
surging 6.2 percent.
At 0757 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,300.64 points.
The index rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday after sources told
Reuters the European Central Bank was considering buying
corporate bonds to revive the region's economy - a step that
would help banks free up more of their balance sheets for
lending.
The index's rebound that started late last week followed a
14 percent pull-back triggered in mid-September and fuelled in
part by a rapid deterioration in Germany's macro data.
"The recent correction in stocks was healthy. Europe's
valuation ratios are back at levels that match the trend in
earnings growth," said Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque
Leonardo.
"Now the focus will be on Europe's PMIs. As long as the
composite PMI remains above 50, it's difficult to imagine that
the correction in shares could drag on."
The euro zone composite PMI, due on Thursday, is expected at
51.7, according to a Reuters survey of economists, down from 52
in September but still above the key 50 threshold dividing
growth from contraction.
Shares in aluminium producer Norsk Hydro added 1.7
percent on Wednesday after posting third-quarter earnings above
expectations and predicting the sector's first supply deficit
since the start of the global financial crisis.
Heineken bucked the trend, losing 1.2 percent
after the world's third largest brewer reported
lower-than-expected beer sales in the third quarter.
Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen gained 2.5 percent
after the automaker lifted its 2014 European auto market growth
forecast to 4-5 percent from 3 percent previously.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 9 percent of STOXX 600
companies have reported results, of which 65 percent
have met or beaten profit forecasts, according to data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)