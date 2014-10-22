* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 22 European shares briefly gave
up early gains on Wednesday, after a report that at least 11
banks are set to fail this weekend's stress tests took the shine
off of a raft of positive corporate earnings reports.
Euro zone banks fell over one percent after Spain's
Efe news agency reported that least 11 banks from six European
countries are set to fail the region-wide financial health check
this weekend, citing several unidentified financial sources.
The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone bank index recovered to trade
just 0.2 percent lower, however, with Spain's economy minister
saying he was confident Spanish lenders would do well in the
European Central Bank's checks, and Austria's Erste Bank
denying it was among those that had failed the test.
Erste Bank was down 1.6 percent, having traded as much as
2.3 percent lower following the report.
The ECB sought to cool speculation. "Any inferences drawn as
to the final outcome of the exercise would be highly speculative
until the results are final on 26 October," said a spokesman.
The issue "does underline the fragility of the European
economy because if you don't have secure, robust banking
institutions in place, (the economy) just won't be able to
grow," David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley,
said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1
percent at 1,300.31 at 1105 GMT, regaining much of the ground
lost after the stress-test report came out.
Earnings reports helped to give some support to the market.
Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB rose 1.6
percent, having been up as much as 3.3 percent after posting a
bigger-than-expected rise in orders, helped by demand from the
oil and gas industries.
Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna also beat
earnings expectations, sending its shares surging 6.9 percent,
while aluminium producer Norsk Hydro rose 1.8 percent
on Wednesday after posting third-quarter earnings above
expectations.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 9 percent of STOXX 600
companies have reported results, of which 65 percent
have met or beaten profit forecasts, according to data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
However, British American Tobacco fell 4 percent,
taking the most points off of the FTSEurofirst 300, after
reporting an accelerated decline in the number of cigarettes
sold, citing economic pressures on smokers around the world to
rein in spending.
Heineken also fell after results down 1.7 percent
as the world's third largest brewer reported lower-than-expected
beer sales in the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London and Blaise
