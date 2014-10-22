* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, U.S. data provides lift
* GSK, Hexagon rally after positive results
* Spanish news agency says 11 EU banks to fail stress test
(Adds closing prices with no other changes to text)
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 22 European shares nudged higher
on Wednesday, supported by a raft of positive corporate earnings
and mild inflation data from the United States which may
encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower
for longer.
However, the session was volatile, with euro zone banks
under pressure early on after Spain's EFE news agency
reported that several European lenders might fail EU bank stress
tests.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7
percent at 1,308.73, regaining the ground lost after the
stress-test report came out.
U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September, painting
a weak inflation picture that should give the Federal Reserve
ample room to keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Also on the upside, GlaxSmithKline rose 2.6 percent
after beating earnings expectations and saying it expected a
vaccine against Ebola to be ready later this year.
"Revenues are a miss but a potential Ebola-tackling drug
could help to reverse that disappointment if it proves to be
successful. The pipeline still looks attractive," IG market
analyst Alastair McCaig said.
Measurement technology and software group Hexagon
surged 10.3 percent after posting third-quarter pretax profit
above expectations, saying like-for-like sales growth had
strengthened from the previous quarter.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 9 percent of STOXX 600
companies have reported results, of which 65 percent
have met or beaten profit forecasts, according to data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
However, British American Tobacco fell 2.6 percent,
taking the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300, after reporting
an accelerated decline in the number of cigarettes sold, citing
economic pressures on smokers worldwide to rein in spending.
Heineken also fell after results, dropping 1
percent as the world's No. 3 brewer reported lower-than-expected
beer sales in the third quarter.
Euro zone banks recovered to trade slightly higher despite
falling more than 1 percent after EFE's report that at least 11
banks from six European countries are set to fail the
region-wide financial health check this weekend, citing
unidentified sources.
Spain's economy minister said he was confident Spanish
lenders would do well in the European Central Bank's checks, and
Austria's Erste Bank denied it was among those that
had failed the test.
Erste Bank closed down 0.9 percent, having traded as much as
2.3 percent lower.
The ECB sought to cool speculation. "Any inferences drawn as
to the final outcome of the exercise would be highly speculative
until the results are final on 26 October," said a spokesman.
The issue "does underline the fragility of the European
economy because if you don't have secure, robust banking
institutions in place, (the economy) just won't be able to
grow," Redmayne-Bentley investment manager David Battersby said.
Today's European research round-up
