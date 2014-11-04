LONDON Nov 4 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares gave up early gains and turned negative
after the European Commission cut its growth forecast for the
euro zone.
In its autumn estimates, the EU executive said the euro
zone's economy would expand 0.8 percent this year, 1.1 percent
next year and by 1.7 percent in 2016 - a level the Commission
said six months ago would be achieved next year.
The delay in the upturn was due to drag on the economy from
France and Italy.
"The commission is trimming its forecasts, it was a bit
expected. What's more surprising is the gap in the deficit
projections for France, the commission is much less optimistic
than the French government," a Paris-based trader said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.04 percent at 1.339.78
points by 1019 GMT after rising up to 1,346.49 points earlier in
the session. France's CAC 40 index underperformed,
losing 0.3 percent.
