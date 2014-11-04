* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat by midday trading
* Index cuts gains after European Commission forecasts
* Energy companies fall sharply on weaker oil prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares surrendered early
gains on Tuesday after the European Commission cut its growth
forecast for the euro zone and said the currency bloc will need
another year to reach even a modest level of growth.
In its autumn estimates, the EU executive said the euro
zone's economy would expand 0.8 percent this year, 1.1 percent
next year and by 1.7 percent in 2016 - a level the Commission
said six months ago would be achieved next year.
The delay in the upturn was due to drag on the economy from
France and Italy. The euro zone, which generates a fifth of
world economic output, holds back a broader global revival led
by the United States.
"There is still nervousness in the market about the euro
zone's economic outlook," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
"Certainly another year of sub-par growth into next year is
not something that the market likes because investors have been
banking on a recovery in corporate earnings and that might not
get materialised in this environment."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at
1,340.90 points by 1213 GMT after falling into negative
territory from an intra-day high of 1,346.49 points.
Analysts said the retreat was not severe as the European
Commission's growth forecasts also raised chances of further
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
On a sector basis, energy firms fell the most, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index falling 2.1 percent,
tracking a drop in crude oil to a more than four-year
low after Saudi Arabia cut sales prices to the United States.
Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Tullow Oil
, Statoil, BG Group and Seadrill
fell 2.0 to 6.4 percent.
However, some better-than-expected earnings underpinned the
market. Shares in German car parts and tyre maker Continental
gained 1.7 percent after saying its profit margin
could slightly beat targets this year as core European auto
markets keep growing.
Securitas surged 7 percent after the Swedish
security firm posted a bigger-than-expected rise in
third-quarter core profit, while Banco Santander added
0.5 percent after the euro zone's biggest bank posted a 32
percent rise in nine-month net profit.
"Earnings have been better than expected overall, and this
is offsetting the bad macro data seen in Europe lately," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
Half way into Europe's earnings season, 65 percent of
companies managed to meet or beat profit forecasts, and 57
percent met or beat revenue forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 12.2 percent, while
revenues are down 0.7 percent, highlighting the fact that
Europe's earnings rebound has mostly been coming from
cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
