* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct, reverses Tuesday's loss
* Marks & Spencer jumps 8.2 pct after results
* Two-thirds of companies meet-beat forecasts -data
* Lack of new ECB measures could hit market rally -traders
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 5 European stocks rebounded on
Wednesday, helped by positive company results which saw shares
in British retailer Marks & Spencer surge more than 8
percent.
However, some traders said the stock market rally could be
short-lived if European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi
fails on Thursday to unveil new economic stimulus measures to
spur growth in the euro zone's struggling economy.
"If we get nothing from the ECB, which is a close call, we
may see some downside," Philippe Gijsels, chief strategy officer
at Fortis Bank, told Reuters Insider Television. (reut.rs/1vHB5Og)
Marks & Spencer jumped 8.2 percent after posting a rise in
underlying first-half profit for the first time in four years,
beating expectations, while German chemicals distributor
Brenntag gained 4.5 percent, boosted by
forecast-beating earnings.
Shares in Lundin Petroleum also advanced 2.6
percent after the Swedish oil and gas producer posted
third-quarter earnings above expectations, while German
reinsurer Hannover Re rose 1.4 percent after saying
its net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21 percent.
Bucking the trend, however, was Finnish stainless steel
maker Outokumpu which slumped 8.2 percent after
reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
RALLY LACKS CONVICTION
About halfway into Europe's earnings season, 64 percent of
companies have managed to meet or beat profit forecasts, while
59 percent have met or beaten revenue forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 13 percent versus the same
quarter a year ago, while revenues are down 0.2 percent,
highlighting the fact that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly
come from cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 blue-chip index
was up by 1 percent at 1,340.34 points by the middle of the
trading session.
The index had fallen 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses
in late trading after Reuters reported that central bankers in
the euro area planned to challenge ECB chief Draghi over what
they considered to be his secretive management style.
"The market is rising today, but without real conviction.
There's no real trend on the market at the moment, and flows
from investors remain thin," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of
Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Susan Fenton)