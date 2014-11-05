* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct, reverses Tuesday's loss
* Marks & Spencer jumps after results
* Two-thirds of companies meet or beat forecasts -data
* Bilfinger slumps after latest profit warning
* Lack of new ECB measures could hit market rally -traders
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 5 European stocks rebounded on
Wednesday, helped by positive company results including from
British retailer Marks & Spencer, whose shares surged
more than 8 percent.
Some traders said the rally could be short-lived if European
Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi fails on Thursday to
unveil new stimulus measures to spur economic growth in the
struggling euro zone.
"If we get nothing from the ECB, which is a close call, we
may see some downside," Philippe Gijsels, chief strategy officer
at Fortis Bank, told Reuters Insider Television. (reut.rs/1vHB5Og)
Marks & Spencer jumped 8.5 percent after posting a rise in
underlying first-half profit for the first time in four years,
beating expectations, while German chemicals distributor
Brenntag gained 4.9 percent, boosted by
forecast-beating earnings.
German reinsurer Hannover Re gained 1.7 percent
after its net profit beat forecasts, while Italian asset manager
Azimut rose 3.5 percent after posting net in-flows in
October.
Bucking the trend was Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu which slumped 10 percent after reporting a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
German industrial services and building group Bilfinger SE
also lost around a tenth of its stock market value
after issuing its fourth profit warning since the end of June.
RALLY LACKS CONVICTION
About halfway into Europe's earnings season, 64 percent of
companies have managed to meet or beat profit forecasts, while
59 percent have met or beaten revenue forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 13 percent versus the same
quarter a year ago, while revenues are down 0.2 percent,
highlighting the fact that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly
come from cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 blue-chip index
was up by 1.3 percent at 1,344.32 points going into the close of
the trading session, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.6 percent to 3,081.25 points.
The FTSEurofirst fell 1 percent on Tuesday after Reuters
reported that euro zone central bankers plan to challenge ECB
chief Draghi over what they consider his secretive management
style.
"The market is rising today, but without real conviction.
...Flows from investors remain thin," said Jean-Louis Cussac,
head of Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by John Stonestreet)