* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, reverses last week's losses
* Nutreco rises as SHV sweetens takeover offer
* Fugro jumps after rival buys 15 pct stake
* Carlsberg rallies as quarterly results reassure
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 10 European stocks inched higher
early on Monday, reversing some of the previous session's
losses, with Nutreco surging 14 percent as SHV
sweetened its takeover bid for the Dutch animal feed and
nutrition company.
Shares in struggling oil services group Fugro
jumped 32 percent, recovering recent sharp losses, after rival
Boskalis bought around 15 percent of its shares.
Belt-tightening by big energy majors faced with plunging oil
prices has been hitting oil services companies, fuelling
expectation of consolidation in the troubled sector.
At 0850 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,348.80 points, after
losing 0.5 percent last week.
Also on the M&A front, shares in Club Mediterranee
rose 4.9 percent, lifted by a report saying Italian tycoon
Andrea Bonomi is gearing up to make a counter offer for the
French resort, reigniting a takeover battle. Bonomi declined to
comment.
Solvay gained 2.8 percent, lifted by a report that
the Belgian chemicals group is looking at selling its Acetow
fibre unit worth an estimated $2 billion. Solvay declined to
comment.
Carlsberg gained 3.3 percent after posting flat
earnings despite a sharp drop in sales in Russia, the Danish
brewer's largest market.
"Carlsberg has executed well despite difficult market
conditions in Russia and in Western Europe," Alm. Brand analyst
Michael Friis Jorgensen said.
"But the investors' focus will quickly shift from the
earnings report to the consequences for Carlsberg of the
depreciating Russian rouble."
The rouble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar
this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis shrivelled Russia's exports and investment
inflows.
About three quarters of European companies have reported
results so far this earnings season, of which 60 percent have
met or beaten profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 13.2 percent but revenues
are up just 1.1 percent, highlighting the fact that Europe's
earnings rebound has mostly come from cost-cutting.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)