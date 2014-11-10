* FTSEurofirst 300 edges up 0.3 pct
* Fugro leads industry rally as Boskalis takes stake
* Carlsberg gains as quarterly results reassure
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 10 European stocks inched higher on
Monday as acquisition hopes fuelled gains for oil services firms
after Dutch group Boskalis took a stake in Fugro
.
Fugro jumped 44 percent after sector peer Boskalis bought
about 15 percent of its shares, which have lost more than half
of their value since June.
Boskalis denied any intention of making a full bid but its
surprise purchase boosted takeover hopes in the sector and sent
shares in SBM Offshore and Saipem soaring.
Belt-tightening by energy majors faced with plunging oil
prices has hit shares in oil services companies, driving stocks
such as Saipem and Fugro to multi-year lows.
"It could be a spark for further consolidation in the
industry," KBC Securities analyst Dirk Verbiesen said.
"Companies with room to put further leverage in their
balance sheets could look towards companies (which are)
strategically sound, such as Fugro, (but) who do have some
potential issues in terms of financing," he said.
M&A activity also lifted Nutreco, which surged 14
percent as SHV raised its bid for the Dutch animal feed and
nutrition company.
Nutreco and Fugro were the top risers on the STOXX Europe
600 index, which rose 0.3 percent to 336.30 points by
1504 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.3 percent, at 1,348.77 points. It lost 0.5 percent the
previous week.
M&A aside, Carlsberg gained 2.6 percent after
posting flat earnings as Asian growth offset the downturn in
Russia, the Danish brewer's largest market.
"Carlsberg has executed well despite difficult market
conditions in Russia and in Western Europe," Alm. Brand analyst
Michael Friis Jorgensen said.
"But the investors' focus will quickly shift from the
earnings report to the consequences for Carlsberg of the
depreciating Russian rouble."
The rouble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar
this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis shrink Russia's exports and investment inflows.
About three-quarters of European companies have reported
results so far this earnings season, of which 60 percent have
met or beaten profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Teis
Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Louise Ireland)