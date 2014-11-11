* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Vodafone up 5.7 pct as it raises guidance
* Henkel boosted by strong results
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 11 Europe's benchmark index of top
shares trimmed its gains on Tuesday, hurt by a fall in Italian
stocks and a weak open on Wall Street, but remained supported by
strength in telecoms issues.
At 1549 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,358.74 points, having
been up as much as 0.5 percent earlier. U.S. stocks opened
slightly lower on the day.
Italy's FTSE MIB underperformed, down 0.2 percent,
led lower by a 3.8 percent fall in UniCredit. It
rapidly shed gains made after an expectation-beating report just
after 1300 GMT.
UniCredit's revenues were hindered by weakness in the
Italian economy, which took the shine off of stronger than
expected profits, traders said.
The FTSE Italia All-Share Banks Index is down
over 12 percent since the start of October.
"There's an underlying weakness in Italian banks, and the
underperforming economy is keeping the sector under pressure,"
Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said.
The sector received support, however, from Monte Paschi, up
2.2 on bid speculation. Traders citing a Reuters Breakingviews
article outling the rationale for a bid from France's BNP
Paribas.
Also supporting the market was the STOXX Europe
Telecommunications sector, up 2.4 percent, the top
sectoral gainer.
It was boosted by Vodafone, which jumped 5.7 percent
after the world's second-biggest mobile operator nudged its
forecasts for core earnings higher. It reported a sharp
improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement, helped by
improved demand in its big European markets.
The rally in the stock lifted other telecoms, with Orange
, KPN and Deutsche Telecom all
1.8-5 percent higher.
"Vodafone is a bit of a special case, as the disposal of
Verizon gives it cash in the bank. However, the update shows
that the environment for telcos is a favourable one as improving
technology supports revenues," Zeg Choudhry, managing director
at LONTRAD, said.
Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel
rose 4.7 percent after it also posted better than expected
quarterly earnings and raised its full-year forecast.
Outside the blue chips, Germany provided further earnings
support after mid-cap construction group Hochtief,
controlled by Spain's ACS, rose 2.3 percent. It
reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net
profit, beating market expectations.
However, in Ireland general insurer FBD Holdings Plc
issued its second claims-driven profit warning in six months on
Tuesday, saying it could face a full-year loss and sending its
shares tumbling as much as 25 percent.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)