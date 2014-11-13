LONDON Nov 13 European shares staged a modest rebound on Thursday, helped by strong results from companies such as French telecoms firm Iliad and plans to return money to shareholders at turbine maker Alstom.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,345.86 points at 0809 GMT, recouping a small portion of its 1.1 percent drop in the previous session.

French low-cost telecom firm Iliad was the top riser on the index, up 3.9 percent, after it added more mobile subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter, taking its mobile market share to 14 percent.

Turbine maker Alstom was up 3.7 percent after it said it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the sale of its power equipment business to General Electric.

Top riser on Germany's DAX was potash miner K+S . It surged 4.4 percent upon raising its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products.