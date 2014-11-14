* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, trims Thursday's gains

* Abengoa plummets on confusion about debt guarantees

* M&A speculation lifts recently hammered oil services

PARIS, Nov 14 European stocks dipped on Friday, trimming the previous session's gains, with mining shares pressured by falling metals prices on worries over China's growth.

Telecom gear maker Nokia fell 3.8 percent, with traders citing disappointment with the group's updated profit margin targets.

The biggest loser, however, was Spain's renewable energy firm Abengoa, tumbling 43 percent, hurt by investor confusion over the garantees of one of the firm's bonds.

The stock's sell-off started on Thursday when Abengoa's management said debt raised by its Abengoa Greenfield unit would be accounted for as 'non-recourse', contrary to what debtholders had thought. The confusion over the classification of the company's non-recourse debt was adding to recent investor complaints about transparency at Abengoa.

At 1500 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,345.29 points.

Miner Rio Tinto was down 0.4 percent and peer BHP Billiton fell 0.5 percent, dragged down by a further dip in copper prices.

Shares in recently hammered oil services companies rose, with Fugro rallying 23 percent and CGG up 6.3 percent on mounting speculation of M&A in the battered sector.

"With the recent drop in oil prices and the postponement of major projects, the idea of a wave of consolidation is gaining traction," a Paris-based trader said.

European stocks had inched higher in early trade after data showed Germany narrowly avoided recession in the third quarter and France grew more than expected.

"Overall, Europe's economic environment remains sluggish, and we have to be extremely cautious in our scenario for the outlook of company results," Cholet Dupont strategist Vincent Guenzi said.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index and Germany's DAX index were both down 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v

Today's European research round-up (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Susan Fenton)