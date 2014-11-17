* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* Oil majors, oil services hit by renewed slump in crude
* H&M boosted by forecast-beating sales
* JPMorgan upgrades European equities to 'overweight'
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 17 European shares dropped on Monday,
hit by concern over the pace of global growth after data showed
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, unexpectedly slipped
into recession.
Shares in Hennes & Mauritz bucked the trend, rising
1.3 percent after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer
posted a 14 percent rise in October sales from a year ago,
beating forecasts.
At 0853 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,339.92 points.
Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in
July-September, following a 7.3 percent drop in the second
quarter in the wake of a sales tax hike that clobbered consumer
spending.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.1 percent growth
in the third quarter. But consumption and exports remained weak,
saddling companies with huge inventories.
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbled 3 percent, its biggest
one-day slump since August.
"It's a bit of shock for the market because people believed
that the Bank of Japan had everything under control. But overall
the initial negative reaction shouldn't last too long. Investors
still expect central bank action worldwide to support the global
economy," FXCM analyst Nicolas Cheron said.
Japan's data hit Brent crude, down more than $1 to
near $78 a barrel, further pressuring shares in European oil
majors and oil services groups.
Fugro dropped 6.2 percent, Saipem fell
1.9 percent, Repsol shed 1 percent and Royal Dutch
Shell fell 0.6 percent.
The STOXX energy sector index has tumbled 20 percent since
late June, tracking a slump in crude prices which has sparked
speculation that big energy majors will suspend a number of
projects and slash capital expenditure.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
is up 1.8 percent so far in 2014, falling behind a 10 percent
rally for Wall Street's S&P 500 over the same period.
Citing this underperformance, JPMorgan strategists upgraded
European equities to 'overweight' from 'underweight' on Monday,
noting attractive valuation levels as well.
"Eurozone P/E (price-to-earnings) relative has moved from
record expensive to the cheap side of fair value. Eurozone
earnings have never been as depressed vs the U.S. as they are
now," the strategists wrote.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)