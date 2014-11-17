* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
* Draghi hints at QE, Euro zone banks gain
* Merck gains after Pfizer deal
* H&M boosted by forecast-beating sales
* Weir hit by renewed slump in crude
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 17 European shares turned solidly
positive on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi reasserted
that he was ready to do more to fight deflation.
Shrugging off worries that Japan's economy has unexpectedly
slipped into recession, the market also drew confidence from
earnings reports, merger and acquisition news and appetite for
more volatile stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,352.01 points, extending gains
after the European Central Bank President said unconventional
measures could include the purchase of sovereign bonds.
Andrew Milligan, head of Global Strategy at Standard Life
Investments, said ECB action could prompt a change in his
"neutral" rating on European equities.
"If we feel the ECB is beginning to surprise the markets
with more action, then we probably would look at rotating more
into European equity," Milligan said.
"If we felt the ECB were falling further behind the curve,
we may have to consider an "underweight" rating."
Euro zone banks extended gains after Draghi's
comments, up 1.6 percent, with Unicredit and Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena both up over 3 percent.
While Monte Paschi said at the weekend no bids had come in
for the troubled lender, traders said that appetite for more
volatile, or "high beta" stocks was building.
"Traders are betting on big swings in the most hammered
European stocks such as (Monte Paschi)... The stocks have such
big betas that it's an interesting trade in such a range-bound
market," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
Pharmaceutical firm Merck rose 3.2 percent after
agreeing a deal with Pfizer for sharing rights to develop its
experimental immunotherapy drug with the U.S. drugmaker.
Veolia also rose strongly, up 2.6 percent, with
traders citing a discussion on CNBC on Sunday of new evidence
that the earth's groundwater is being pumped out much faster
than it can be replenished.
Traders said that this could increase the interest in
companies with expertise in water management such as Veolia.
The moves helped to counteract sentiment dented by Japan's
drop into recession, with the economy shrinking an annualised
1.6 percent in July-September following a 7.3 percent drop in
the second quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.1 percent growth
in the third quarter.
Japan's data hit Brent crude, down more than $1 to
near $78 a barrel, further pressuring shares in European oil
majors and oil services groups.
Top faller was Weir Group, which dropped to a 2-1/2
year low. It was down 3.8 percent after a double-downgrade from
Exane, who warn that the current oil price could trigger 25 pct
reduction in rig count.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)