PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 Switzerland's SMI equity index hit the 9,000 point mark for the first time since late 2007 on Wednesday, tracking recent gains in stock indexes worldwide.
The index was up 0.3 percent at 8,994.78 points by 1003 GMT after hitting an intra-day high of 9001.84 points. The Swiss index has gained nearly 10 percent so far this year, outpacing all European major stock indexes including Germany's DAX , down 0.7 percent over the same period.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.