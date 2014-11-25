* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, euro zone bank index up 2 pct
* Mounting expectation of QE programme by ECB
* Allianz GI CIO sees volatility rising, favours dividend
stocks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 25 European stocks rose on Tuesday,
with a key benchmark index hitting a nine-week high as euro zone
banking shares gained on mounting expectation of more stimulus
from the European Central Bank.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, Banco Santander
and BNP Paribas were up 1.7-2.8 percent. That made
them the top three risers among European blue chips, boosted by
market speculation that the ECB will launch a quantitative
easing programme in early 2015.
"Recent strong comments by (ECB President Mario) Draghi seem
to be paving the way for the bank to start buying sovereign or
corporate bonds," said IG France chief market analyst, Alexandre
Baradez.
"There is very little chance to see the ECB back-tracking as
long as inflation doesn't start to pick up, which will support
stock indexes in the medium term."
At 1215 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,392.75 points, a level
not seen since Sept. 22.
The benchmark index has risen nearly 15 percent from a low
hit in mid-October, boosted by the prospect of further ECB
easing as well as recent policy measures taken by the Bank of
Japan and the Bank of China.
Tuesday's rally was limited, however, by losses in
resource-related shares, hurt by a recent slump in crude oil and
metal prices. BHP Billiton was down 2 percent, BP
was 0.6 percent lower and Total was off 0.8 percent.
Brent crude oil steadied around $80 a barrel on
Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of OPEC oil producers to decide
on production levels for next year. Oil prices have tumbled more
than 30 percent since mid-June.
Despite the recent rally in equities, Allianz Global
Investors' CIO, Andreas Utermann, remains cautious on the
outlook for risky assets.
"The lack of economic growth and the return of volatility is
prompting us to be more pro-active in buying and selling assets
to capture the big moves in prices," he said.
"We still favour the dividend theme in Europe. Stocks pay a
hefty 3.5 percent yield on average, that's much higher than in
the fixed income market."
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index was 0.9 percent higher and
France's CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent.
Shares in E.ON jumped 3.4 percent after sources
said late on Monday that E.ON's Italian assets had drawn
interest from a handful of energy companies and investment funds
on the final day for a binding bid.
Shares in Spain's Telefonica rose 1.1 percent and
BT gained 1.5 percent after a report said the latter
could offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to the
Spanish company for the O2 mobile network, on top of a 20
percent stake in BT's share capital.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Susan Fenton)