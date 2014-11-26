* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.02 pct, DAX up 0.6 pct
* DAX up for 10th consecutive session
* Seadrill sinks 18 pct after scrapping dividend
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 26 European shares inched higher on
Wednesday, with Germany's blue chip DAX index advancing
for the 10th session in a row as investors bet on further
monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the
bank might decide as early as the first quarter of next year
whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.
Gains in stocks were capped by a renewed drop in shares of
oil services companies, however, with Norwegian offshore driller
Seadrill sinking 18 percent.
The firm scrapped its dividend on Wednesday, becoming the
latest oil services group to suspend its payout as the sector
struggles with a slump in crude prices that is forcing oil
majors to slash capital expenditure.
Shares in rival Fugro fell 1.5 percent, PGS
shed 2.6 percent and Afren slid 3 percent. Oil
services stocks are among the favourite targets of hedge fund
short sellers, according to data from Markit.
British holiday company Thomas Cook slumped 18
percent after saying its chief executive Harriet Green was
stepping down two years after leading a turnaround of the group.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.02 percent higher at 1,389.18 points, trading in a tight
range, while the DAX ended 0.6 percent higher, enjoying its
longest winning streak since May 2013.
"Sentiment is bullish," said Markus Huber, a senior trader
at Peregrine & Black. "We're long the DAX because America has
outperformed hugely, and even though growth there is strong it's
already in the price whereas in Germany there's more to come."
European stocks have been strongly rising in the past few
weeks, lifted by the prospect of further measures from the ECB
including quantitative easing.
The rally stalled this week, however, with a number of
indexes bouncing within a tight range.
"The trend seen in investment flows is still positive for
equities, but the recent rally is losing steam and we're using
the rebound to trim some of our long positions," Barclays France
director Franklin Pichard said.
