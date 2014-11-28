LONDON Nov 28 European erased their losses in
late trade to close flat on Friday as heavy falls in energy
stocks, hit by a slump in oil prices, were offset by gains for
consumer companies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed flat at 1,392.82 points after trading as
low as 1,384.58 points in early trade.
Oil companies such as Statoil, Galp Energia
and explorer Premier Oil fell by between 5.4
percent and 14.7 percent after Brent slipped below $72 following
OPEC's decision on Thursday not to cut output, a move investors
said would leave oil markets heavily oversupplied.
But the prospect of lower fuel prices boosted airlines and
companies which depend on consumer spending. Shares in Air
France surged 6.7 percent while consumer goods group
Henkel rose 1.9.
The tobacco sector was boosted by mergers and acquisitions
speculation after Bloomberg reported Swedish Match AB
and Skandinavisk Holding, the owners of Scandinavian Tobacco
Group, are in talks with private-equity firms about a possible
sale of the cigar maker.
Swedish Match's shares rose 5.1 percent, with Imperial
Tobacco up 2.5 percent.
