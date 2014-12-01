* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, led lower by oil, mining
stocks
* Vodafone dips on worries over potential bid for Liberty
Global
* Oil stocks suffered market-cap wipeout of $250 bln since
June
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 1 European shares fell on Monday, led
lower by oil and mining stocks, as weak Chinese and euro zone
economic data fuelled a rout in the commodities market.
Shares in UK telecom group Vodafone sank 4.4 percent
on talk it would bid for cable operator Liberty Global
.
Sources said Vodafone is reviewing potential acquisitions,
including Liberty Global, to counter pending consolidation among
rivals in Britain.
At 1300 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,384.27 points.
Shares in oil majors and oil services companies sank as
Brent crude oil tumbled to a five-year low below $68 a
barrel. Fugro fell 2.6 percent, ENI 1.6
percent and Royal Dutch Shell 0.8 percent.
In the United States, "shale gas and shale oil have added
around 0.5 percent to GDP per year in my model, and I think it
will now subtract 0.5 to 1.0 percent as projects become
unprofitable and credit in the sector tanks," said Steen
Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank, in Copenhagen.
The STOXX Europe 600 energy sector index has fallen
into bear market territory, down 23 percent since late June.
That amounts to wiping out market capitalisation of roughly $250
billion - more than the entire market value of Shell, according
to Reuters data.
Mining shares also dropped, falling along with copper
prices, which tumbled to a 4 1/2-year low, hurt by signs of
slowing factory growth in Europe and China.
BHP Billiton fell 2.2 percent and Rio Tinto
dropped 1.4 percent.
Data showed that manufacturing slowed more than expected in
China in November and stalled in the euro zone, where new orders
fell at the fastest pace in 19 months.
"There's downward pressure on many commodities. That is a
function of disappointing global growth and especially the
slowdown in China," Wouter Sturkenboom, senior investment
strategist at Russell Investments, said.
Bucking the trend, shares in airlines rallied on Monday. Air
France rose 0.4 percent and Ryanair 1.3
percent. Fuel accounts for around a third of airlines' operating
costs.
Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, rose 4.1 percent
after announcing plans to split in two and spin off most of its
power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses.
(additional reporting by Francesco Canepa in London)