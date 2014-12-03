* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct
* Telenor, TeliaSonera rally after deal to merge units
* Metro, Adidas sink on worries over exposure to rouble
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Dec 3 European stocks rose on
Wednesday, led by Nordic exchanges after Norway's Telenor
and Sweden's TeliaSonera agreed to merge
their Danish operations.
Shares in both companies and in rivals TDC and
Tele2 rose 1.2 to 5 percent. The deal is fuelling
speculation cut-throat price competition in the Danish market
will end.
Indexes in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
rose 0.7 percent to 0.8 percent at 1153 GMT. They
outperformed the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares, which was up 0.4 percent at 1,398.08 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has rebounded from its mid-October low,
boosted by expectations of fresh stimulus from the European
Central Bank, but the rally has lost steam in the past week.
According to euro money market traders polled by Reuters,
the ECB probably won't announce new stimulus measures at
Thursday's monetary policy meeting.
Despite heavy price discounting, euro zone business
activity grew less than expected last month, a survey showed on
Wednesday, suggesting the region's economy may contract again
early next year.
"The bias remains bullish, but there isn't a strong catalyst
to help fuel the rally at the moment. This could change with the
ECB tomorrow," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni said.
"Draghi would please investors with some sort of timetable
for quantitative easing, but even if he just repeats the ECB's
strong commitment to act, it could be enough to spark a Santa
Claus rally."
Shares in Germans sportswear company Adidas AG
and food retailer Metro featured among the top losers,
hurt by worries over their exposure to Russia as the rouble
continued its slide.
Metro was down 5.8 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the
stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral', citing Russia. Adidas was
down 2.7 percent after Barclays analysts downgraded the stock to
'equal weight' from 'overweight', pointing to high exposure to
the rouble.
European shares briefly pared their gains during midday
trading on Wednesday. Traders cited the announcement of a
nuclear accident at a power plant in Ukraine.
(Editing by Larry King)