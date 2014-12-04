* FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies near highs
* Focus on European Central Bank's policy meeting
* Ryanair jumps after raising profit guidance
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 4 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index steadied near a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday, with
investors avoiding strong positive bets ahead of a meeting of
the European Central Bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi will present updated forecasts
for growth in output and inflation at a news conference after
the meeting. The euro zone's central bank could extend its debt
purchases to include corporate bonds, but is unlikely to
announce any radical move to shore up the economy, such as
printing money to buy government bonds.
"Investors hope that Mario Draghi will take the monetary
stimulus exercise one step further," said Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"This will clearly be the focus point of the day and markets
will be in a wait and see mode before that."
The Federal Reserve's vice chair Stanley Fischer was quoted
as saying in an Italian newspaper that the ECB should follow the
U.S. central bank in launching a quantitative easing bond-buying
scheme to prop up the tottering euro zone economy.
Ryanair led the European Travel and Leisure index
to gain 1.4 percent, the biggest sectoral gainer.
Ryanair surged 8 percent to a record high after raising its
full-year profit guidance. TUI Travel was up 2.8 percent
after its annual profit rose 11 percent.
At 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.03 percent at 1,399.51 points after climbing to its highest in
more than two months on Wednesday. The index has gained 15
percent since a one-year low in mid-October.
On the data front, focus will be on U.S. initial jobless
claims later in the session, after figures showed France's
unemployment rate rose to 10.4 percent in the third quarter from
a revised 10.1 percent in the previous three months.
Among other movers, shares in budget airline easyJet
rose 2.6 percent after it said the number of passengers rose 3.1
percent in November.
