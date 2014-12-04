* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct, Italy's MIB down 2.8 pct
* Lack of details on QE sparks bout of profit taking
* Volatility index shows no rise in risk aversion
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 4 European shares sank on Thursday
after the European Central Bank stuck to its line that it will
decide early next year whether further measures are needed to
boost the euro zone economy, sparking a bout of profit-taking.
Hopes that the central bank would embark on a U.S.-style
government bond-buying scheme have been fuelling a strong rally
in European shares in the past few weeks, with Germany's DAX
surging 20 percent since mid-October and hitting a
record high on Thursday, before falling back.
The lack of clear details during ECB President Mario
Draghi's press conference on if and when the central bank will
take the radical step of printing money to buy sovereign bonds
prompted investors to lock in their recent gains.
"Investors were hoping for more substance on sovereign bond
purchases, but Draghi hasn't given investors anything that is
really new," said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown
Shipley.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.4 percent lower, at 1,380.77 points, its sharpest
one-day drop in 7 weeks.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top losers, with
Spain's Bankia down 6 percent and Italy's UniCredit
down 4.1 percent.
However, Europe's 'fear gauge', the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility
Index, fell 3.6 percent on Thursday, showing no rise in
investor risk aversion despite the market sell-off.
"Despite no action at today's ECB meeting, president Draghi
sent strong signals that QE will start next year," ING economist
Carsten Brzeski said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent,
France's CAC 40 slipped 1.6 percent and Italy's MIB
shed 2.8 percent.
Shares in oil and gas firms lost ground again, as Brent
crude failed to rebound above $70 a barrel. Statoil
lost 2.9 percent and BP dropped 2.3 percent.
Ryanair bucked the trend, surging 8.4 percent after
the airline raised its profit forecast for the second time in a
month as passenger numbers jumped 22 percent last month.
Other airlines also gained ground, with Air France-KLM
up 1.6 percent and Deutsche Lufthansa up 1.1
percent. The sector has been one of the big winners of the
recent drop in oil prices as jet fuel, derived from crude,
accounts for around a third of airlines' operating costs.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)