European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON Dec 5 European shares rebounded on Friday, recouping some of the sharp losses suffered in the previous session, as investors positioned for strong U.S. jobs data which would underpin expectations about growth in the world's largest economy.
Estimate-beating German industrial orders also supported sentiment, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is starting to pick up after a weak third quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8 percent at 1,391.50 points after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session, when the European Central Bank said any decision on further stimulus would be made next year.
U.S. employment growth likely accelerated a bit in November. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 230,000 jobs last month after rising by 214,000 in October, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
Analysts warned that a number too far above consensus would trigger speculation about an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
"Anything above 200k without being too close to 300k...should be supportive of stock markets," Jasper Lawler, a market analyst at CMC Markets, said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),