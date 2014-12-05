* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct, after falling on Thurs

* Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosts sentiment

* Oil services shares drop as Brent at $69/barrel

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Dec 5 European stocks extended their broad rally on Friday afternoon after data showed U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in November.

Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most since January 2012. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by only 230,000.

"We knew that the U.S. economy was getting better and better, but these figures are very strong. It really fuels the bullish sentiment on the market," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.

The robust U.S. jobs data came after figures earlier on Friday showed German industry orders rose far more than forecast in October.

At 1345 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.6 percent at 1,402.42 points.

Blue-chips such as AB Inbev, Daimler and Vodafone led the broad-based rally, up 2.7-3.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 had fallen 1.4 percent on Thursday after the European Central Bank stuck to its line that any decision on further stimulus would be made next year, sparking a bout of profit taking.

"People had bought the rumour and they sold the news. There was no major surprise in Draghi's speech. We're still betting on a slow recovery in the European economy," Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said.

Bucking the trend on Friday, shares in oil services firms lost ground again as Brent crude hovered around $69 a barrel. Seadrill was down 3.5 percent, Saipem fell 3.8 percent.

This year's sharp drop in crude prices has forced a number of oil services firms, including Seadrill, to scrap their dividends as oil majors accelerate cost-cutting efforts.

The STOXX oil and gas sector index has tumbled 23 percent since June, representing a wipeout in market capitalisation of roughly $240 billion, more than the entire market value of Shell, Europe's biggest oil major, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v

Today's European research round-up (Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)