LONDON Dec 15 European shares held steady on
Monday after posting their biggest weekly loss since mid-2011 in
the previous session, with a halt to oil's sell-off lifting
energy stocks.
The STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index rose 1.4
percent as Brent prices rebounded from a 5-1/2 year low on hopes
of improving manufacturing data. The energy sector index had
fallen 3.6 percent on Friday.
French oil services group Technip was the top
performer in Europe, rising 6.1 percent after it ruled out
making an offer for seismic surveys specialist CGG.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1,323.19 points at 0814 GMT.
