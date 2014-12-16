* Rouble's slide fuels fears for Russian economy
* Raiffeisen Bank Intl at record low, Carlsberg down 6.6 pct
* STOXX Europe 600 up 0.3 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 16 Shares in European companies
exposed to Russia lagged volatile regional indexes on Tuesday,
as the rouble plunged in value and concern grew about the state
of the Russian economy.
Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, which
relies on Russia for profits, fell more than 8 percent to a
record low after Russia's aggressive hike in interest rates
failed to convince investors the central bank had turned the
tide on financial crisis.
Shares in other companies exposed to Russia also dropped.
The brewer Carlsberg slumped 6.6 percent to a 2 1/2-
year trough and German retailer Metro fell 2 percent.
The Russian economy has buckled and the rouble dropped
because of Western sanctions and the falling price of oil,
drawing comparison to 1998, when the government eventually
defaulted on its debt.
"All markets will be governed by this (the rouble's slide),"
said Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart Capital Markets. "It's
1998 again."
At 1538 GMT, the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
index was up 0.3 percent at 2,993.14 points in a volatile
session where the index traded as low as 2,921 points. Volume
was already 70 percent higher than the index average for the
past three months.
The pan-European broader STOXX Europe 600 was up
0.3 percent at 324.35 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 has tumbled around 8 percent since Dec.
5, wiping out market capitalisation of some $740 billion,
roughly the size of Saudi Arabia's annual GDP.
Purchasing managers' survey for the euro zone released on
Tuesday showed fragile growth in the currency bloc, while low
oil prices are fuelling fears of deflation.
"This might be a good entry point but we need to see some
stabilisation in Russia," said Joost van Leenders, investment
specialist for allocation and strategy and BNP Paribas
Investment Partners.
Among single stocks, Orange and Deutsche Telekom
rallied on news of talks with BT to sell EE.
Orange was up 2.8 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 1.6
percent after the two entered exclusive talks with BT for a
potential 12.5 billion pound ($19.6 billion) sale.
BT shares were up 0.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)