* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct
* Oil stocks rebound, led by shorted stocks
* Banks rally on Fed's patient approach
* Greek stocks drop 3 percent after parliament vote
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 18 European stocks rose on Thursday,
led higher by energy-related stocks as oil rose and by strength
in financials after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would take
a patient approach toward raising interest rates.
At 1135 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.9 percent at 1,341.86 points.
Oil companies topped the index, with Norway's Seadrill
up 8.7 percent and Statoil up 6.4 percent, as
Brent crude jumped 3 percent to $63 percent per barrel.
The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas sector was up 3.1 percent,
but remains down over 18 percent since the beginning of October.
Many of the stocks in the sector are heavily shorted and
positioned for a squeeze higher, traders said.
"Oil stocks have been hard hit, so when sentiment on the
sector starts to turn around, the first place for investors to
look is those stocks that have been heavily beaten down," Chris
Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said.
Financials added the most points to the index, after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen told a news conference the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee was unlikely to hike rates for "at
least a couple of meetings", meaning April of next year at the
earliest.
U.S. stocks and bond yields rallied as investors digested
the comments, which showed faith in the economy while still
projecting a slow-going approach to rate hikes.
"This is very good news for markets, with the first interest
rate hike not seen before at least June 2015." said John
Plassard, senior sales trader at Mirabaud Securities, in Geneva.
Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, which
recently plummeted on worries over its exposure to the Russian
financial crisis, gained 4.1 percent.
Shares in Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat
, which has also been dragged down by fears over its
exposure to Russia, rose 3.8 percent.
Russia's rouble remained volatile on Thursday, weakening
after President Vladimir Putin said Russia's economy would
inevitably rebound but offered no remedy to a deepening
financial crisis.
Greek stocks bucked the trend, with Athens's ATG index
down 3 percent. A poll showed the leftist Syriza party
holds a 3.6-percentage-point lead over the ruling conservatives.
The poll was published hours after Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras lost the first round of a presidential vote by a
larger-than-expected margin. That leaves two more rounds of
voting in parliament this month.
Other peripheral euro zone markets were strong, with Spain's
IBEX up 2.4 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.7
percent,
"The contagion that used to go from one country to another
isn't there. Greece is having its moment, and we worry about
that, but the situation in Italy and Spain is a lot more
stable," IG's Beauchamp said.
