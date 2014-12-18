* FTSEurofirst 300 up 3 pct
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 18 European stocks surged on
Thursday, with the market supported by a rise in Greek shares
after the leader of the main opposition party said he was
committed to keeping Greece in the euro should his leftist party
take power next year.
A tentative rebound in oil, a dovish statement from the
Federal Reserve and relative calm in Russian markets helped spur
European shares to their strongest daily gain in three years.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 3 percent at 1,356.23 points, its biggest percentage
rise since November 2011, extending gains after Greek stocks
reversed an early fall.
The Athens Composite Index erased earlier losses to
trade 1.5 percent higher after the leader of Greece's radical
leftist party Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, told Reuters he wanted a
negotiated debt relief solution with the European Union and to
keep the country in the euro currency bloc.
Greek markets have been knocked by the prospect of a general
election if parliament fails to elect a new president by the end
of the year, with the prospect of a Syriza victory in a popular
vote raising questions over the country's EU membership.
A poll on Wednesday showing that Syriza had extended its
lead over the government party helped push the local equity
index as much as 3 percent lower in early trade.
"The Greek election is maybe the elephant in the room over
the festive period but we have already seen a significant risk
premium built into equities so any favourable outcome is likely
to be proceeded by a sizeable relief rally," Jonathan Roy,
partner at London-based Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Oil companies benefited from a short-lived rise in oil
prices, as Brent crude jumped to $63 percent per barrel before
falling back after European markets had closed.
Norway's energy services firm Seadrill closed up 9
percent. The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas sector was up 2.7
percent, but remains down more than 18 percent since the
beginning of October. Many of the stocks in the sector are
heavily shorted and positioned for a squeeze higher, traders
said.
"Oil stocks have been hard hit, so when sentiment on the
sector starts to turn around, the first place for investors to
look is those stocks that have been heavily beaten down," Chris
Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said.
Financials added the most points to the index, after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen told a news conference the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee was unlikely to hike rates for "at
least a couple of meetings", meaning April of next year at the
earliest.
"The statement was dovish, and the rise in rates will not be
as early as people had expected. Traders have pushed out their
expectations for the first rate hike," James Butterfill, global
equity strategist at Coutts, said.
Alcatel-Lucent rose 8.7 percent on a report that
it could merge with fellow telecom equipment firm Nokia
.
Swisscom sank to the bottom of the FTSEurofirst
300, down 7.9 percent after news that French billionaire Xavier
Niel had agreed to buy rival, private-equity-owned Orange
Switzerland.
It was the only Swiss blue-chip stock in negative territory,
with the Swiss SMI up 2.7 after the central bank
unexpectedly cut interest rates.
