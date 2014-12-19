* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent after Thursday's 3 pct
rally
* Continental shares underperform Britain's FTSE
* Roche hit as two drugs fail tests
* Air France tumbles after third profit warning
(Updates with detail, closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 19 Continental European stocks edged
lower on Friday as a late advance was hindered by Swiss
drugmaker Roche after two of its major drugs failed tests, with
Italian banks under pressure from a downgrade by S&P.
The euro zone blue-chip EuroSTOXX 50 and the
Swiss SMI both ended down 0.4 percent as all major
continental indexes fell.
However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
, which was boosted by a 1.2 percent surge in stocks on
Britain's FTSE 100, rallied with Wall Street to end 0.4
percent higher at 1,361.07.
Healthcare stocks took the most points off the FTSEurofirst
300, with Roche the top faller, down 6.3 percent after
tests of new Alzheimer's and breast cancer drugs both failed.
Analysts said forecasts for 2015 would have to be revised
downwards.
"The upcoming drug pipeline was priced into the stock, but
it looks unlikely these revenues will materialise," Jasper
Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index fell 0.7
percent, the biggest sectoral faller.
The FTSEurofirst 300 built on a 3 percent advance on
Thursday to reverse earlier losses and end 3 percent higher on
the week, its biggest weekly gain in a year, helped by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's commitment to be "patient" about raising
interest rates.
"The Fed's statement earlier in the week helped to squeeze
us higher. But the market doesn't have a high degree of
conviction at the moment," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market
analyst at Charles Stanley.
"The outlook remains one of sub-trend growth and low
inflation. The downgrades in Italy illustrate that we're not out
of the woods as far as growth is concerned."
Peripheral euro zone indexes were under pressure after
Standards and Poor's cut Italian bank ratings, saying growth
would be slower than expected.
Banks Monte Paschi, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit were down between 1.9 and 4.2 percent.
Italy's FTSE MIB index fell 0.4 percent.
Some of the pressure on euro zone stocks came from sources
telling Reuters that European Central Bank officials were
considering ways to place conditions on any potential stimulus
programme.
Air France-KLM tumbled 8.1 percent after issuing
its third profit warning in six months. It cut its 2014 earnings
goal by 200 million euros as higher-than-expected costs from a
recent pilot strike added to weaker unit revenues.
Germany's BASF was down 1.6 percent, accounting for half the
fall on the DAX, after abandoning an asset swap with
Russia's Gazprom.
"(The) earnings impact from termination of asset swap is
likely to be mild, but investors may be disappointed that BASF
retains a low-growth business it wanted to exit," Paul Walsh,
analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a research note.
The DAX was down 0.3 percent on the day.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)