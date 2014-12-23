* Athens bourse falls, hit by ongoing political uncertainty
* Nutreco falls as Cargill drops takeover bid
* FTSE up but pares gains as UK external deficit rises
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Dec 23 A pullback on the Greek
stock market on fears of early elections kept a lid on gains in
European equities on Tuesday.
Dutch animal feed company Nutreco also fell,
sliding 5 percent after U.S. commodities company Cargill
said it was dropping a bid for Nutreco.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.1
percent higher at 1,368.84 points and was up 4 percent since the
start of 2014.
The Greek parliament on Tuesday failed to elect a new
president by majority in a second-round vote. It has one more
chance to do so next week to avert elections that could bring to
power a party that wants to renegotiate the country's bailout
deal, end years of austerity and write off some Greek debt.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, whose term is not due to end
until mid-2016, has offered to bring pro-European independents
into the government and hold elections by late next year if they
support Stavros Dimas, the only candidate in the presidential
race.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index retreated 1.8
percent, having fallen nearly 20 percent in the second week of
December.
"With many analysts predicting that Greek MPs will fall
short of the votes needed to support presidential candidate
Stavros Dimas, more destabilisation could be on the way for
Greece, and by extension, the euro zone," said Spreadex
financial analyst Connor Campbell.
UK DEFICIT RISES
Across Europe, Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 was up
by 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX was flat while France's
CAC stood 0.3 percent higher.
The FTSE 100 pared some of its earlier gains after data
showed Britain's deficit with the rest of the world has risen to
27 billion pounds ($42 billion), equivalent to 6.0 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), matching the biggest deficit on
record.
"The UK current account data has triggered some sell
orders," said AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
