European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON Dec 29 Stock markets in debt-laden Italy and Spain fell in early deals on Monday ahead of a presidential vote that threatens the future of Greece's international bailout.
Broader European indices were flat to slightly lower before the vote in Athens, which will decide whether the country goes to snap elections that could bring the left-wing Syriza party to power. Voting is due to start at midday (1000 GMT), with the result likely around an hour later.
Blue-chip indexes in Italy and Spain were down 0.7 percent at 0808 GMT, while the euro zone-wide Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.3 percent. Greek stocks were due to open at 0830 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,347.76 points.
"Anyone who wants to get involved in the market today will wait until the Greek election results come out," said Frederic Boissel, head of cash equity and exchange traded funds at Tradition Securities and Futures. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),