By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 29 Greek stocks fell sharply on
Monday as caution prevailed ahead of a presidential vote that
threatens the future of the country's international bailout.
If lawmakers fail to elect a successor to 85-year-old
Karolos Papoulias, that would trigger a snap national election
which polls suggest would be won by the anti-bailout Syriza
party.
Such a victory, feared by many investors, would galvanise
anti-austerity and Eurosceptic movements across the euro zone
periphery, such as Spain's Podemos and Italy's Five-Star
Movement.
Blue-chip indexes in Greece fell 5.5 percent at 0849
GMT and peers in Italy and Spain shed 1
percent, weighed down by falls in banks, which are heavily
exposed to domestic economies and sovereign bonds.
Greece's Piraeus Bank National Bank of Greece
and Alpha Bank were the top fallers in
Europe as they shed between 10 percent and 12 percent.
"There is selling sparked by the uncertainty of likely early
elections," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at
Attica Bank. "Electing a president today is looking difficult
and this is reflected by the market's fall."
The euro zone-wide Euro STOXX 50 index was down
0.5 percent in thin volume of just 9 percent of the index's
daily average for the past three months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,347.76 points, while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2
percent, helped by a bounce in mining stocks.
The market had been shut over Christmas and many traders
were still away this week.
"Anyone who wants to get involved in the market today will
wait until the Greek election results come out," said Frederic
Boissel, head of cash equity and exchange traded funds at
Tradition Securities and Futures.
