* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct
* Oil & gas stocks down 1.6 pct as Brent plunges new lows
* Next up 3.8 pct as Christmas sales trigger guidance hike
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 30 European shares fell on Tuesday,
led by energy companies as Brent oil fell to a fresh 5-1/2-year
low on persistent worries about a global supply glut.
The STOXX Europe 600 oil & gas index fell 1.6
percent at 0812 GMT, taking its loss for the year to 15 percent
following a slump in oil prices since June, caused by ample
supply at a time of still subdued global demand.
Explorers Seadrill and Tullow Oil were down
around 3 percent on concerns oil major would continue to cut
spending as crude prices fall.
Risk appetite was also hit by uncertainty surrounding
Greece, which is heading to a January election that the leftist
anti-bailout Syriza party is tipped to win.
Greek shares were flat after falling nearly 4 percent
on Monday, when the parliament in Athens failed to elect a head
of state, triggering the early vote.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was down
0.5 percent at 1,370.76 points at 0453 GMT, leaving it up 4
percent for the year in the last full trading day of 2014.
"Given the fact that we had such an aggressive run up,
certainty in the week before Christmas, people are quite happy
to take stuff off the table," Giles Watts, head of equities at
City Index, said.
British clothing retailer Next, up 3.8 percent, was
the top performer on the FTSEurofirst after it lifted its
full-year profit guidance on the back of a 2.9 percent rise in
sales in the run up to Christmas.
