LONDON Dec 31 European shares inched higher on
Wednesday in a truncated session with many of the region's
markets either shut or only trading for half a day.
Shares in Dutch construction and engineering company Ballast
Nedam outperformed strongly, jumping more than 20 percent after
the group said it had been approached over a possible merger or
takeover.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent
while France's CAC-40 advanced 0.4 percent. Germany's
DAX market was shut, as was the Italian exchange.
