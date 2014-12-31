(Updates prices at provisional market close)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, posts 3.9 pct yearly rise
* FTSE 100 only major European index to post 2014 fall
* Ballast Nedam surges on merger/acquisition approaches
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 31 European shares edged up on
Wednesday, helping most regional indexes beef up modest yearly
gains after a tumultuous 2014.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
was 0.4 percent higher at 1,367.88 points at the provisional
close on Wednesday. That gave it a gain for the year of 3.9
percent.
The index had surged more than 7 percent since Dec. 16. Many
investors bought on the assumption the European Central Bank
would announce sovereign bond purchases -- quantitative easing
(QE) -- early next year to revive the euro zone economy. That
would lower bond yields, making equities more attractive.
"Our take is that ECB QE will be announced in March," said
SteppenWolf Capital chief investment officer Phoebus
Theologites. "Despite the objections of the Germanic bloc, we
view QE as unavoidable."
The year had been marked by volatility, as the Federal
Reserve ended its own QE programme and the global economic
picture became more mixed. Economies slowed in the euro zone and
several emerging markets.
Dutch construction group Ballast Nedam led gains
on Wednesday. It shares surged 25 percent after an approach on a
possible merger or takeover.
France's CAC-40 advanced 0.6 percent to end the year
roughly where it started it. Spain's Ibex posted a 3.7
percent annual rise after closing flat for the day. The German
and Italian stock markets were shut .
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, up 0.3 percent
on Wednesday, was the only major European index to post a loss
for the year, caused by its high exposure to the energy and
commodities sectors. It ended 2014 down 2.7 percent.
Copper prices were set to post their worst annual
decline in three years on worries about growth in China, the
world's biggest copper consumer. The price of Brent crude
has halved in 2014 as the U.S. shale-oil boom and OPEC's
refusal to cut output caused a glut in supply.
Greek shares fell by nearly 29 percent in 2014
despite a late bounce on Wednesday. The country is heading for
an early general election on Jan. 25, which radical leftist
party Syriza is forecast to win.
Investors, however, largely believe that any effect on other
European markets from Greece would be mitigated by firewalls
raised by European institutions following the sovereign debt
crisis, such as the euro zone's bailout fund and ECB bond
purchases.
"A new Greek crisis would inevitably lead to temporary
tensions on other EA (euro area) issuers," said Luca Mezzomo, an
analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo. "However, the risk of contagion is
now very limited."
($1 = 0.8229 euros)
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)