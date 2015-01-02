LONDON Jan 2 European shares got a positive start to 2015 on Friday, led by financials and energy stocks, after the euro fell to its lowest level in 4-1/2 years versus the dollar.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent, with nearly all national benchmark indexes trading higher after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)