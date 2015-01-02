* FTSEurofirst 300 edges down 0.1 pct
* FTSE 100, DAX and CAC all slip lower
* Weak euro zone data weighs
* RBS falls on report of new fines
LONDON, Jan 2 A modest New Year rally in
European stocks quickly fizzled out on Friday after
disappointing euro zone manufacturing data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.1
percent to 1,367.52 points by midsession and early gains on
benchmark indexes in France, Germany and Britain all ebbed away.
Euro zone manufacturing ended 2014 on a subdued note as
output, new orders and employment all recorded sluggish growth,
a survey showed on Friday, adding to pressure on the European
Central Bank (ECB) to boost the economy.
The downturn also deepened in France, the euro zone's
second-biggest economy, while data also showed a
weaker-than-expected reading for the British manufacturing
sector.
Germany's DAX fell 0.7 percent, France's CAC
was down by 0.1 percent while Britain's FTSE 100
also retreated 0.1 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated in a German newspaper
interview that the bank was ready to take new economic stimulus
measures, such as buying government bonds in a process known as
"quantitative easing" (QE), to boost the region's economy.
However, dealers said the weak economic backdrop, coupled
with uncertainty over Greek elections later this month, were
putting investors off taking big positions in European stocks.
"Even with ECB President Draghi signalling the
ever-increasing likelihood of QE at some point this year, the
DAX and other European markets have failed to eschew the bearish
sentiment that marred the end to last year," said Spreadex
financial analyst Connor Campbell.
One of the worst-performing European stocks was Royal Bank
of Scotland, which fell 2.3 percent after The Times
newspaper reported it might face fines over the sale of toxic
mortgage-backed debt in the U.S. of more than 5 billion pounds
($7.76 billion). RBS declined to comment.
Elsewhere, BG Group shares rose after it received a
$350 million payment from Egypt.
