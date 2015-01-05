* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Athens ATG index down 2.9 percent on political uncertainty
* Multi-year lows for oil and copper hurt commodities stocks
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 5 Concerns over Greece's future in
the euro zone and a sharp decline in commodities stocks
triggered by lower crude oil and metals prices kept European
equities under pressure on Monday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,357.71 points by 1137 GMT, with benchmark
indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris
also falling 0.5 to 0.8 percent.
Energy and mining stocks fell the most, with the European
oil and gas and the basic resources indexes
falling 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively after a supply
glut sent oil prices to a 5-1/2-year low and copper
hit a 4-1/2-year trough due to a stronger dollar.
With political uncertainty in Greece rattling markets before
elections later this month, German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said the German government wanted Greece to stay in the
euro zone.
The Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing
Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default
and severe losses for the European Central Bank on any Greek
bonds it holds.
"If Greece is seen to be an issue which continues to
contaminate the euro zone, maybe it's the time to think more
seriously about reforming the euro zone," Peter Dixon, equity
strategist at Commerzbank, said.
"But I think we will get a little bit less market volatility
than we saw some years ago because the systemic risk that Greece
poses to Europe is a lot smaller. For example, banks have
significantly cut their risk exposure to Greece."
The Athens ATG index fell 3.9 percent, with lenders
Bank of Piraeus and Alpha Bank down 5.1
percent and 5.7 percent respectively.
However, expectations that the European Central Bank might
unveil some extra stimulus measures in a bid to boost the
economy and quash fears of a deflationary spiral provided some
support to the market.
Later in the day, German data is expected to show that
inflation fell further in December. Data from five German states
on Monday morning showed across-the-board declines, largely a
result of falling energy prices.
The prospect of cheaper oil and a weaker euro helped travel
and leisure stocks rise 1 percent.
Carnival, IAG and Air France-KLM
rose 2.3 to 3.2 percent, while Ryanair shares, up 2.4
percent, hit an all-time high after the company said December
traffic grew 20 percent.
Italian eye wear company Luxottica rose 2.6
percent, also hitting an all-time high, after La Stampa quoted
the company as saying it would benefit from a weaker euro/dollar
exchange rate in its fourth-quarter results.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)