* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.9 percent
* Athens ATG index down 5.6 percent on political uncertainty
* Euro STOXX 50 down 3.1 pct, biggest one-day drop since Oct
* Multi-year lows for oil and copper hurt commodities stocks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 5 European equities slipped to a
two-week low in choppy trading on Monday, with concerns over
Greece's future in the euro zone and a sharp drop in prices of
crude oil and copper hurting financial and commodities stocks
the most.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 3.1
percent, the biggest one-day percentage drop since October,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.9
percent to 1,336.94 points by 1535 GMT. Benchmark indexes in
London, Frankfurt and Paris were down
1.5 to 2.6 percent.
Energy and mining stocks were the worst hit. The European
oil and gas and basic resources indexes fell 3.8
percent and 3.1 percent respectively after a supply glut sent
oil prices to a 5-1/2-year low and copper hit a
4-1/2-year trough due to a stronger dollar.
Political uncertainty in Greece rattled markets before
elections later this month. The Athens ATG index fell 5.6
percent, with lenders National Bank, Bank of Piraeus
and Alpha Bank down 5.2 to 7.4 percent.
"The logical thing to do right now is to avoid Greece. A lot
of people are getting out of Greek assets thinking that probably
it would be too late after the elections. Banking stocks are
likely to bear the brunt of the sell-off," Ronny Claeys, senior
strategist at KBC Asset Management, said.
"There is an increased risk that Greek stocks could slide
even further."
The Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing
Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign
default.
Although most sectors in Europe were in negative territory
following a broader market sell-off, expectations of cheaper oil
and a weaker euro helped travel and leisure, down 0.3
percent, to outperform.
Carnival, IAG and Air France-KLM
rose 1.7 to 2.1 percent, while Ryanair shares, up 1.5
percent, hit an all-time high after the company said December
traffic grew 20 percent.
Danish television and sound system manufacturer Bang &
Olufsen rose 4 percent after saying it would be prepared
to look at any takeover approaches it received after lowering
its profit guidance last month.
Spanish carbon fibre manufacturer Carbures
restarted trading down 74 percent after restating its 2014
first-half results on Friday and saying it expected to report a
full-year loss. It had requested the suspension of its shares
from Madrid's alternative stock exchange in October to address
questions raised by its auditor. Its shares were last down 64
percent.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)