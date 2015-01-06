* FTSEurofirst 300 extend losses after sharp drop on Monday
* Energy stocks fall as oil price hits new lows
* Athens market closed on Tuesday but Greece still a concern
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 6 European shares resumed their
sell-off on Tuesday after a slump in the previous session caused
by worries over Greece, with energy stocks declining as the oil
price hit new lows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 2.3 percent on Monday, retreated by 0.6 percent while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index -- which
slumped 3.7 percent on Monday -- also fell by a similar amount.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index weakened by 1
percent as oil touched new 5-1/2 year lows on Tuesday, following
a 5 percent plunge in the previous session as a slew of bearish
factors added to supply woes.
"The lower prices could well be driving a lot of
oil-producing nations into extremely tough economic times as the
current price drops way below the cost price for these countries
to actually extract oil from the ground," said Alpari UK chief
market analyst James Hughes.
Traders said European markets were also unlikely to make
much headway until the political situation in Greece became
clearer.
Investors fear that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault
the left-wing Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a
sovereign default.
Greece also remains under pressure from Germany -- the euro
zone's biggest economy -- to abide by the terms of its
international bailout package. The Athens stock market was shut
on Tuesday for a public holiday but the market fell 5.6 percent
on Monday.
"I don't think they will push Greece out of the euro zone,
but just the sheer mention of this being a possibility is making
investors nervous," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management.
