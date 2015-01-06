* FTSEurofirst 300 steadies after Monday's drop
* Auto stocks rally as cheaper fuel boosts U.S. car sales
* Athens market closed on Tuesday but Greece still a concern
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 6 A rally in auto stocks helped
European shares steady on Tuesday, as uncertainty about Greece's
future in the euro zone and worries about the implications of
sliding oil prices dented broader market sentiment.
Strong December industry sales data from the United States
boosted car makers with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the
most exposed Europe-listed manufacturer, up 2 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Auto & parts index rose 1
percent, the best performing sector in Europe.
Auto sales are an early indicator each month of consumer
spending, which is deemed to have benefited from falls in oil
prices to a succession of 5-1/2-year lows.
While lower energy prices are widely seen as beneficial for
European companies and consumers, they pile pressure on the
finances of oil-producing countries such as Russia, raising the
prospect of financial instability in emerging markets and hefty
losses for investors in those regions.
"Whenever you see an asset class fall as sharply as oil did,
it tends to unnerve people and that does have consequences, and
you see that in Russia," Paul Sedgwick, head of investment at
Frank Investments, said.
"But looking over history, a fall in oil prices boosts
global growth. Oil will find a level, consumers will feel more
confident and that will eventually feed through."
Brent crude briefly fell below $52 a barrel on Tuesday
before staging a small recovery, which helped shares in oil
majors Eni and BG Group rise over 1 percent
after sharp falls in the previous session.
At 1217 GMT, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of
pan-European shares was flat at 1,332.97 points.
Uncertainty ahead of elections later this month in Greece
that have revived a debate about whether the country could leave
the euro zone sapped appetite for risk.
The Athens stock market was shut on Tuesday for a public
holiday, having fallen 5.6 percent on Monday.
"I don't think they will push Greece out of the euro zone,
but just the sheer mention of this being a possibility is making
investors nervous," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management.
