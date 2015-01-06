* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct after Monday's drop
* Auto stocks rally as cheaper fuel boosts U.S. car sales
* Greek political outlook a concern
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 6 A bounce in auto and energy shares
drove European stocks higher on Tuesday as uncertainty about
Greece's future in the euro zone capped gains.
Strong December industry sales data from the United States
boosted carmakers with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the
most exposed Europe-listed manufacturer, up 2 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Auto & parts index rose 1.8
percent.
Auto sales are an early indicator each month of consumer
spending, which is deemed to have benefited from falls in oil
prices to a succession of 5-1/2-year lows.
While lower energy prices are widely seen as beneficial for
European companies and consumers, they pile pressure on the
finances of oil-producing countries such as Russia, raising the
prospect of financial instability in emerging markets and hefty
losses for investors in those regions.
"Whenever you see an asset class fall as sharply as oil did,
it tends to unnerve people and that does have consequences, and
you see that in Russia," Paul Sedgwick, head of investment at
Frank Investments, said.
"But looking over history, a fall in oil prices boosts
global growth. Oil will find a level, consumers will feel more
confident and that will eventually feed through."
Brent crude briefly fell below $52 a barrel on Tuesday
before staging a small recovery, which helped shares in oil
majors Eni and BP rise over 2 percent after
sharp falls in the previous session.
At 1523 GMT, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of
pan-European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,339.78 points,
having shed 2.3 percent the previous day.
Uncertainty ahead of elections later this month in Greece
that has revived a debate about whether the country could leave
the euro zone sapped appetite for risk.
The Athens stock market was shut on Tuesday for a public
holiday, having fallen 5.6 percent on Monday.
"I don't think they will push Greece out of the euro zone,
but just the sheer mention of this being a possibility is making
investors nervous," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)